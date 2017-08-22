Jason Jordan Shows Off Injury From Finn Balor Match, Why Noam Dar Doesn’t Play Well With Others (Video)

Jason Jordan Shows Off Injury From Finn Balor Match
WWE has posted the following photo to Instagram featuring Jason Jordan showing off an injury he received at the hands of Finn Balor in their match last night on RAW:
Why Noam Dar Doesn’t Play Well With Others
WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Noam Dar talking about why he doesn’t play well with others after he refused to tag in to his eight-man tag match earlier on RAW:
