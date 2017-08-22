Jason Jordan Shows Off Injury From Finn Balor Match, Why Noam Dar Doesn’t Play Well With Others (Video)

Jason Jordan Shows Off Injury From Finn Balor Match

WWE has posted the following photo to Instagram featuring Jason Jordan showing off an injury he received at the hands of Finn Balor in their match last night on RAW:

@jordanwwejj feels the effects of a match against @finnbalor! #Raw #WWE A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Why Noam Dar Doesn’t Play Well With Others

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Noam Dar talking about why he doesn’t play well with others after he refused to tag in to his eight-man tag match earlier on RAW: