First Round Brackets Revealed For Mae Young Classic, WWE Hall Of Famer At Performance Center Today

First Round Brackets Revealed For Mae Young Classic

WWE recently aired their Mae Young Classic Bracketology special on the WWE Network after RAW and SummerSlam.

Following the second airing WWE released the following graphic of the official first round brackets for the Mae Young Classic on Twitter:

Here is your FIRST LOOK at the 32-woman bracket for the @WWE #MaeYoungClassic on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/J76c1RVwB6 — Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) August 21, 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer At Performance Center Today

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is back at the WWE Performance Center today.