Nikki Bella & Naomi Photoshoot On Streets Of NYC, The Body Art At The Mae Young Classic, Capitol Wrestling Ep 20 Now Available (Videos)

Nikki Bella & Naomi Photoshoot On Streets Of NYC Nikki Bella has released the following video via The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring her and Naomi on-site for an upcoming photoshoot they did in the streets of NYC over SummerSlam weekend: Related: WWE Star Joining the Cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ The Body Art At The Mae Young Classic WWE has released the following video on-line taking a look at the many tattoos of the women in the Mae Young Classic: Capitol Wrestling Episode 20 Now Available Capitol Wrestling released their twentieth episode last night just before RAW on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. You can view it and find the description for it below: Matt Macintosh will stand toe to toe with Anthony Gangone, but tonight on Capitol Wrestling Television, the “Bad Apple” looks to dethrone the Intergender World Champion of the Known Universe, “Colossal” Mike Law! Be a part of the action here on IRW Network every Monday 7:05