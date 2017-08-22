News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live; SummerSlam Title Rematch, New Champions, PPV Fallout Continues, More

Tonight, WWE will be holding the final of four nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as the post-SummerSlam Smackdown Live and 205 Live broadcasts will air beginning at 8pm EST.

No matches have been announced for Smackdown Live, however new Champions Natalya and The Usos will appear. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Neville vs Akira Tozawa for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

WWE.com is hyping the following for Smackdown tonight:

-Will Nakamura be looking for payback?

-How is Kevin Owens handling his loss to AJ Styles?

-How will SmackDown LIVE’s women react to new champion Natalya?

-Will The New Day bounce back from losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

