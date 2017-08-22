Lana Does Bikini Photoshoot for NY Daily News, Talks “Ravishing Federation” in WWE, Young Bucks and Dalton Castle with New Titles (Photos)

Nick Paglino
Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Young Bucks and Dalton Castle with New Titles

As noted, at the final War of the Worlds UK event this past Sunday night in Edinburgh, Scotland, The Young Bucks and “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys to become the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions:

Lana Does Bikini Photoshoot for NY Daily News

WWE Smackdown Live star Lana recently spoke with Gorilla Position, and said she is looking for applications from WWE stars to join her, Rusev and Tamina in the “Ravishing Federation”. She also did a bikini shoot for The New York Daily News, which you can check out a preview of below:

What makes you want to shimmy ???? @nydailynews

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

#Ravishing video shoot! Go pick up your @nydailynews newspaper ! #SummerSlam (link in bio)

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Go check out my #Ravishing spread & video shoot @nydailynews ! #SummerSlam (link in bio)

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on

Dalton CastlelanaRing of HonorROHRusevtaminathe young bucksvideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"