WCPW Stacked ’17 Live Today on PPV; Rey Mysterio vs Ricochet, Will Ospreay vs Marty Scurll, Briscoes Tag Title Match & More, How to Watch

Today at 1:45pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the What Culture Pro Wrestling “Stacked ’17” iPPV event. Below is the full card for the event along with a video preview above, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store or Google Play at this link.

You can also order the PPV directly through the player below, then return to this page today at 1:45 and watch the show live!

-Marty Scurll vs Will Ospreay

-Rey Mysterio vs Ricochet

-War Machine vs The Briscoes – Tag Team Titles

-Travis Banks vs KUSHIDA

-Primate vs BT Gunn – Hardcore Title

-Alex Gracie vs Martin Kirby

-Penta El Zero M vs Rampage

-Mike Bailey vs Takahashi

-Jay Lethal vs Angelico vs Drake

-Gabriel Kidd vs Lucky Kid – Internet Title