Samoa Joe on Which ROH Stars WWE Should Sign, NJPW Releases Full ‘Destruction’ Cards, Kenny Omega Defending the U.S. Title and More

Samoa Joe on Which ROH Stars WWE Should Sign WWE Raw star Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Hindustan Times, and below is what Joe had to say when asked which ROH stars he would like to see in WWE: “I would like to see Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle join the company. Both have made their name in Ring of Honor and their addition can make WWE a very exciting place.” NJPW Releases Full Destruction Cards New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for their three upcoming Destruction shows in September, along with a partial card for King of Pro Wrestling in October: Destruction in Fukushima (September 10, 3am ET) * Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Michael Elgin (NEVER Openweight title)

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Rocky Romero (NEVER Six Man titles)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ricochet vs. Takashi Iizuka, Taka Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi

* Baretta and Jado vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Shota Umino Destruction in Hiroshima (September 16, 5am ET) * Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Title)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Jr. Title)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Will Ospreay, and Gedo vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi (IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles)

* Kota Ibushi, Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka and Taka Michinoku

* Roppongi Vice vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Jado Destruction in Kobe (September 24, 3am ET) * Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Title)

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Rocky Romero vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* War Machine vs. Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ricochet vs. Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi

* Hirooki Goto, Baretta, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* Togi Makabe and David Finlay vs. Michael Elgin and Katsuya Kitamura

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Taka Michinoku and El Desperado

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Hirai Kawato vs. Tomoyuki Oka and Shota Umino King of Pro Wrestling (October 9) * Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Title)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii (For The Tokyo Dome Match Briefcase)