Samoa Joe on Which ROH Stars WWE Should Sign, NJPW Releases Full ‘Destruction’ Cards, Kenny Omega Defending the U.S. Title and More

Samoa Joe on Which ROH Stars WWE Should Sign
WWE Raw star Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Hindustan Times, and below is what Joe had to say when asked which ROH stars he would like to see in WWE:
NJPW Releases Full Destruction Cards
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for their three upcoming Destruction shows in September, along with a partial card for King of Pro Wrestling in October:
Destruction in Fukushima (September 10, 3am ET)
* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Michael Elgin (NEVER Openweight title)
Destruction in Hiroshima (September 16, 5am ET)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Title)
Destruction in Kobe (September 24, 3am ET)
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Title)
King of Pro Wrestling (October 9)
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Title)
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?