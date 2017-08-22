Steve Austin On The Right Way To Go About Using Another Wrestler’s Finishing Move, How Kevin Owens Asked Permission to Use the Stunner

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with The Wrap to promote the new season of Broken Skull Challenge on CMT. During the interview, Austin was asked about the right way a wrestler should go about using another wrestler’s finishing move, and Austin offered the following response: “There’s different ways to go about it. Sometimes people will check with other guys. I’m down with anybody using the Stunner. I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it’s basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the business after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business.” Austin went on to reveal that Kevin Owens sent him a text message about using the Stone Cold Stunner which after being granted permission by Austin, Owens used in a match against Roman Reigns.