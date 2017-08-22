Update on Drew McIntyre Following Takeover, Latest on Big Cass’ Injury, News on 2017 GFW Hall of Fame, Jeff Jarrett Returning to the Ring?

Update on Drew McIntyre Following Takeover

According to PWInsider.com, there was concern backstage in WWE that Drew McIntyre might have been injured when he took the Backstabber from Adam Cole at NXT Takeover Brooklyn, however he is reportedly fine and is good to go for this week’s NXT TV tapings.

The Latest on Big Cass’ Injury

After suffering a left knee injury during his Street Fight on WWE Raw last night, Big Cass is scheduled to undergo MRI’s today to determine the extent of the injury.

Jeff Jarrett Returning to the Ring?

PWInsider.com is also reporting that there has been backstage talk at this week’s GFW Impact TV tapings that Jeff Jarrett might be returning to the ring towards the end of this year.

News on This Year’s GFW Hall of Fame

In related news, a GFW Hall of Fame event is currently scheduled to take place on November 4th. While Hall of Fame inductee announcements have been teased in recent weeks, nothing has been confirmed or announced at this point.