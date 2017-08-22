As noted, John Cena was very vocal in supporting the WWE fans at the Barclays Center for Raw last night in their use of beach balls and doing the wave.
The beach ball use stated at WWE SummerSlam Sunday night, and was addressed by Cesaro when he grabbed a ball and popped it in front of the crowd during his Raw Tag Team Title match. Sheamus commented on Cesaro destroying the ball with a Tweet that read “RIP Beach Ball. Gone too Soon”.
YouTube user Juan Perea has uploaded a video featuring security guards ejecting a father and son from the Barclays Center for their use of beach balls.
During John Cena’s post-Raw promo for the live crowd, Cena commended the audience for their antics, and had the following to say:
