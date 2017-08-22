According to TMZ.com, the state attorney’s office has decided that WWE star Paige will not be charged following a domestic incident with her fiancee Alberto El Patron, which took place on July 9th at the Orlando Airport.

Following an incident during which Paige admittedly threw a drink in the face of Alberto El Patron, the Orlando Police Department recommended that Paige be charged, which could have resulted in her termination from WWE. The state attorney’s office, however, decided against charging her, and the case is now closed with no charges having been filed against either Paige or El Patron.

Despite both parties being cleared in the incident, El Patron remains indefinitely suspended from GFW, and just last week he was stripped of the GFW Unified Heavyweight Championship. GFW has yet to announce if and when El Patron will return to the company.

Meanwhile, Paige noted on social media a few days ago that she is nearing a return to the ring following a neck injury which required surgery.