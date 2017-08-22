This Week’s Post-SummerSlam Raw Draws One of 2017’s Highest Viewership Numbers

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured fallout from WWE SummerSlam, along with the Raw return of John Cena, averaged 3.404 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 3.233 million viewership average.

This week’s number is also the third best of the year, behind the Raw episodes which followed the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33 PPV events.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour averaged 3.416 million viewers

-The second hour averaged 3.581 million viewers

-The final hour averaged 3.216 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #4 for the night in cable, behind NFL preseason football and the Presidential address.