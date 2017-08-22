This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Rankings, Five Things To Know Before Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live (Video)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW had 174,000 unique accounts and 253,000 interactions commenting on Facebook, which is down from 178,000 uniques, but sees an increase in interactions from 251,000 last week.

Additionally, the post-Summerslam RAW saw 25,000 uniques and 121,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 24,000 uniques and 106,000 interactions last week. Overall, WWE RAW had 199,000 total uniques and 374,000 total interactions, which is down in total uniques from 202,000 last week, but sees an increase in total interactions from 357,000 last week.

This week’s totals were good enough to make RAW the second overall ranked airing in the series and specials category last night.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Cathy Kelley talking about the five things you need to know heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: