Gentleman’s Duel Confirmed For WWE 205 Live, Top Ten WWE RAW Moments, John Cena Raps In Mandarin (Videos)

205 Live
In addition to tonight’s Cruiserweight Championship match between Akira Tozawa and Neville, WWE confirmed tonight’s episode of 205 Live will feature a Gentleman’s Duel between Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. The segment was confirmed after Kendrick alluded to the duel on last week’s show; WWE.com posted the following preview:
WWE RAW
The following video features the top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE RAW, including Braun Strowman attacking Brock Lesnar, John Cena’s return, ‘beach ball mania’ and more:
Related: Video of Father and Son Being Thrown Out of WWE Raw Arena For Beach Ball Use, More on John Cena Encouraging Fans After the Show (Videos)
John Cena
The following video features John Cena dropping some bars in Mandarin while addressing WWE’s Chinese fans:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?