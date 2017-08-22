Update On Top NXT Star Possibly Appearing On WWE Smackdown Live (Photo) *Spoiler*

As noted earlier, Bobby Roode was spotted entering the Barclays Center today for tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings. Roode was also reportedly backstage at last night’s RAW TV tapings, leading to speculation he might debut on the red brand despite earlier reports stating he was likely to be going to Smackdown. In a new update, it appears Roode is more likely to debut on Smackdown as reports had first stated, possibly as soon as tonight as the following accounts confirmed Roode’s graphics are being tested inside the arena: Well that just happened #wwe #SmackDownLIVE #BobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/WCSPCwafWR — Nico Lindenlaub (@nico_l23) August 22, 2017 Just arrived at Barclays and Bobby Roode graphic on video screen! #Glorious #SDLive — Positive Wrestling (@poswrestling) August 22, 2017