Kevin Owens Gets ‘One Last Shot’ At US Title, Natalya’s Title Plates Added To Women’s Championship, Can You Defeat The Shaolin Master? (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live Kevin Owens will get another shot at AJ Styles and the United States Championship, and he gets to pick the referee, but if he loses, it’s his final shot. AJ Styles kicked off tonight’s show by reintroducing the US Open Challenge, but Owens quickly cut him off and complained about getting screwed over at Summerslam. He made a case for another title shot and Shane McMahon came out and explained his view of the ‘controversial’ pin attempt in question, but ended up giving Owens another title shot. After some more back and forth, it was also confirmed Owens would get to pick the referee since he had a problem with Shane, but if he loses, he will never get another title shot against Styles again. It’ll be MAKE or BREAK for @FightOwensFight when he has his LAST opportunity at the #USTitle TONIGHT! #SDLive @AJStylesOrg @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/p07BRzBIcQ — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017 #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon says @FightOwensFight can pick the #USTitle match referee, but it’ll be his LAST CHANCE to win the title! pic.twitter.com/95zSDYTYtN — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017 Natalya The following video features Natalya getting her custom title plates added to the Smackdown Women’s Championship after she defeated Naomi at Summerslam: Shaolin Master The following video is a sneak peek at the new game based on the WWE Studios film ‘Birth of the Dragon’ movie, out in theatres this Friday: