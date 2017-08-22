Bobby Roode Debuts On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

Tuesday nights just got a little more glorious as former NXT Champion Bobby Roode has officially made his WWE Smackdown Live debut.

Roode was previously reported to be coming to Smackdown, and his entrance graphics were being tested earlier in the arena tonight. Roode interrupted Aiden English’s promo tonight, and they had a match on the spot that led to Roode winning with the Glorious DDT.

Following the match, Renee Young spoke with Roode about his arrival, and he said Shane McMahon pulled out the stops and brought him here, and Tuesday nights just went from being good to glorious.