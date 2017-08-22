Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early, Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago (Video)

Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has just released the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling and the BoW Overrun a day early for his premium subscribers on IRWNetwork.com. The latest Bischoff on Wrestling will be released for free tomorrow on iTunes at 6 pm CST. Subscribe to The Bischoff Channel on IRW Network On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Eric’s experience in Wyoming during the solar eclipse

Ric Flair rallying following his recent health issues

Brock Lesnar successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Whether doing John Cena vs Roman Reigns before WrestleMania is too soon

Reported backstage heat on Baron Corbin regarding his social media habits

How to handle fans that become “problematic”

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre moving past 3MB to become champions

WWE debuting an ROH-esque stable in NXT with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reily

How WWE can best use Bobby Roode on the main roster

What to do with Asuka now that she is injured after holding the NXT Women’s Championship more than 500 days

The WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show starting before the doors to the Barclay’s open

The various celebrities in attendance for SummerSlam

If Eric has ever been approached to do a reality show ala Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: The hardest part of being a heel

WCW vs NWO Revenge for Nintendo 64

If WWE will partner with indies due to cutbacks

Plans for Immortal in TNA

Andrew “Test” Martin

What collection Eric has

Why Bobby Heenan was fired and replaced with Mark Madden

His memories of Marcus Bagwell breaking his neck in WCW This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash. In this installment we continue through chapter and Eric discusses in detail: His earliest meeting with Verne Gagne

The first pro wrestling interview he ever did on TV

Why he needed knee surgery five years ago

What partying in college was like for him

How he grew his landscaping business while dropping out of college

The first house he ever bought

Why he transitioned from the world of landscaping to the world of martial arts

Why he enjoys kicking people in the head

What the crew was like that he traveled to different tournaments with

What his black belt test was like

The time he broke and then re-broke his friend Randy’s nose

Why he transitioned out of fighting in tournaments to a food sales job

How to make a sale

How he found himself in the world of modeling

Meeting his future wife Loree

More… Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago Following the success of their debut rock-and-wrestling show Viva La Rasslin will return to Reggie’s in Chicago, IL this Sunday, August 27th, with their Big Ass Summer BBQ Bash! In conjunction with their return to Reggie’s VLR has released the following promo exclusively via WZ’s Facebook page featuring Mojo McQueen ahead of this Sunday’s event: Viva La Rasslin features live pro wrestling, music, burlesque, sword swallowing AND an all you can eat BBQ buffet that will be available all show long! Tickets are available HERE and start at $10. Here is the listed description for the show: A unique show that brings Rasslin, Live Music, Sword Swallowing, Pop Culture, & Rock n Roll together for an insane night that won’t soon be forgotten! Of course, the Rasslin! We’ll be featuring a “Malort Drunken Deathmatch” and a “Clusterf##k Cup Title Match”! Along with all sorts of crazy wrestling characters. Join Viva La Rasslin, Gun, Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre and Sally Marvel for a huge party on August 27! All profits will be donated to the Recovery Fund for Ryanne Mainard