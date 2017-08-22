Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early, Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago (Video)

Nick Hausman
Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has just released the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling and the BoW Overrun a day early for his premium subscribers on IRWNetwork.com.

The latest Bischoff on Wrestling will be released for free tomorrow on iTunes at 6 pm CST.

On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:

  • Eric’s experience in Wyoming during the solar eclipse
  • Ric Flair rallying following his recent health issues
  • Brock Lesnar successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam
  • Whether doing John Cena vs Roman Reigns before WrestleMania is too soon
  • Reported backstage heat on Baron Corbin regarding his social media habits
  • How to handle fans that become “problematic”
  • Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre moving past 3MB to become champions
  • WWE debuting an ROH-esque stable in NXT with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reily
  • How WWE can best use Bobby Roode on the main roster
  • What to do with Asuka now that she is injured after holding the NXT Women’s Championship more than 500 days
  • The WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show starting before the doors to the Barclay’s open
  • The various celebrities in attendance for SummerSlam
  • If Eric has ever been approached to do a reality show ala Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars

It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:

  • The hardest part of being a heel
  • WCW vs NWO Revenge for Nintendo 64
  • If WWE will partner with indies due to cutbacks
  • Plans for Immortal in TNA
  • Andrew “Test” Martin
  • What collection Eric has
  • Why Bobby Heenan was fired and replaced with Mark Madden
  • His memories of Marcus Bagwell breaking his neck in WCW

This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash.

In this installment we continue through chapter and Eric discusses in detail:

  • His earliest meeting with Verne Gagne
  • The first pro wrestling interview he ever did on TV
  • Why he needed knee surgery five years ago
  • What partying in college was like for him
  • How he grew his landscaping business while dropping out of college
  • The first house he ever bought
  • Why he transitioned from the world of landscaping to the world of martial arts
  • Why he enjoys kicking people in the head
  • What the crew was like that he traveled to different tournaments with
  • What his black belt test was like
  • The time he broke and then re-broke his friend Randy’s nose
  • Why he transitioned out of fighting in tournaments to a food sales job
  • How to make a sale
  • How he found himself in the world of modeling
  • Meeting his future wife Loree
  • More…

Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago

Following the success of their debut rock-and-wrestling show Viva La Rasslin will return to Reggie’s in Chicago, IL this Sunday, August 27th, with their Big Ass Summer BBQ Bash!

In conjunction with their return to Reggie’s VLR has released the following promo exclusively via WZ’s Facebook page featuring Mojo McQueen ahead of this Sunday’s event:

Viva La Rasslin features live pro wrestling, music, burlesque, sword swallowing AND an all you can eat BBQ buffet that will be available all show long!

Tickets are available HERE and start at $10.

Here is the listed description for the show:

A unique show that brings Rasslin, Live Music, Sword Swallowing, Pop Culture, & Rock n Roll together for an insane night that won’t soon be forgotten!

Of course, the Rasslin! We’ll be featuring a “Malort Drunken Deathmatch” and a “Clusterf##k Cup Title Match”! Along with all sorts of crazy wrestling characters.

Join Viva La Rasslin, Gun, Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre and Sally Marvel for a huge party on August 27!

All profits will be donated to the Recovery Fund for Ryanne Mainard

 

