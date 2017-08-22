Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early, Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago (Video)

Bischoff On Wrestling & BoW Overrun Released Early
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has just released the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling and the BoW Overrun a day early for his premium subscribers on IRWNetwork.com.
The latest Bischoff on Wrestling will be released for free tomorrow on iTunes at 6 pm CST.
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash.
In this installment we continue through chapter and Eric discusses in detail:
Mojo Comes For Your Soul This Sunday In Chicago
Following the success of their debut rock-and-wrestling show Viva La Rasslin will return to Reggie’s in Chicago, IL this Sunday, August 27th, with their Big Ass Summer BBQ Bash!
In conjunction with their return to Reggie’s VLR has released the following promo exclusively via WZ’s Facebook page featuring Mojo McQueen ahead of this Sunday’s event:
Viva La Rasslin features live pro wrestling, music, burlesque, sword swallowing AND an all you can eat BBQ buffet that will be available all show long!
Tickets are available HERE and start at $10.
Here is the listed description for the show:
