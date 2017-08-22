Shelton Benjamin Returns To WWE Smackdown Live (Video), Return Match Confirmed

Shelton Benjamin is back in WWE, and he’s the newest member of WWE Smackdown… and Chad Gable’s new tag team partner. Gable was talking to Daniel Bryan about everyone only talking to him about Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle, and Gable made a comment about Bryan ‘giving’ Jordan to RAW. Bryan corrected him and said he didn’t give anything away, and he actually made a deal with Angle. He said Angle would get to sign Jordan to RAW, and he would get to sign one of Angle’s good friends to Smackdown. Bryan then introduced Shelton Benjamin as Gable’s new partner, and announced they would have their first match together next week on Smackdown as a way to test out the waters. Gable greeted Benjamin, then Bryan shook Benjamin’s hand and welcomed him to the show. Benjamin’s return comes after he was supposed to return last year for the brand split draft, but a shoulder injury prevented him from being cleared to return. He is a former Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion, and previously competed for WWE from 2002-2010. .@WWEDanielBryan introduces new #SDLive acquisition and potential tag team partner for @WWEGable… @Sheltyb803! pic.twitter.com/B6wyf0c7px — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017 .@WWEGable used to have a tag team partner who is GOLD-BLOODED, now he is a tag team partner who is the GOLD STANDARD! #SDLive @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/KiVNjHrQJn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017