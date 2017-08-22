Kevin Owens Picks His Special Guest Referee, Triple H Welcomes Bobby Roode To Smackdown (Photo)

WWE Smackdown Live

Baron Corbin will be the special guest referee for Kevin Owens’ one last shot at the United States Championship against AJ Styles tonight on WWE Smackdown Live.

Owens picked Corbin after he couldn’t come to an agreement with Sami Zayn, and emphatically told Breezango they couldn’t referee the match. Corbin said he would do it, but he wanted the first shot at Owens if he won the title. Owens corrected him and said when he won the title, then handed Corbin a referee’s shirt.

Bobby Roode

Following Bobby Roode’s WWE Smackdown Live debut tonight, Triple H posted the following photo:

Related: Bobby Roode Debuts On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)