Jon Jones Fails Drug Test Related To UFC 214; UFC Strips Him Of Light Heavyweight Title, Issues Statement Confirming Test Results

MMA Fighting (via TMZ) is reporting Jon Jones had failed a drug test related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, and has been stripped of his title in addition to being suspended.
According to the reports, Jones has been “provisionally suspended” after he tested positive for a banned substance (the steroid turinabol) in an in-competition test linked to his July 29th fight with Cormier. Despite UFC and the California State Athletic Commission confirming the positive test by Jones, UFC president Dana White told ESPN the title status has not been decided at this time after TMZ’s original report stated Cormier will get the title back after Jones was stripped of it.
While Jones’ suspension status remains undetermined at this time, it’s all but likely his rumored / teased superfight against Brock Lesnar is off of the table now. Another suspension for Jones will most likely carry a lengthy suspension; first time offenders now get a two-year suspension, and Jones had previously been banned in July 2016 for another failed drug test. TMZ reports this time Jones could face a four year ban this time.
UFC issued the following statement:
