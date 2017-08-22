Jon Jones Fails Drug Test Related To UFC 214; UFC Strips Him Of Light Heavyweight Title, Issues Statement Confirming Test Results

MMA Fighting (via TMZ) is reporting Jon Jones had failed a drug test related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, and has been stripped of his title in addition to being suspended. According to the reports, Jones has been “provisionally suspended” after he tested positive for a banned substance (the steroid turinabol) in an in-competition test linked to his July 29th fight with Cormier. Despite UFC and the California State Athletic Commission confirming the positive test by Jones, UFC president Dana White told ESPN the title status has not been decided at this time after TMZ’s original report stated Cormier will get the title back after Jones was stripped of it. While Jones’ suspension status remains undetermined at this time, it’s all but likely his rumored / teased superfight against Brock Lesnar is off of the table now. Another suspension for Jones will most likely carry a lengthy suspension; first time offenders now get a two-year suspension, and Jones had previously been banned in July 2016 for another failed drug test. TMZ reports this time Jones could face a four year ban this time. UFC issued the following statement: The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.