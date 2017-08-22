Dolph Ziggler Returns To Smackdown (Video), Bobby Roode / NXT Note, Carmella Issues A Warning To Natalya

Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE Smackdown Live, but seemed less than happy about trying to ‘break through’ again.
Ziggler talked about being excited, but his mood quickly changed, talking about being relegated to returning in a backstage segment talking. Ziggler said he finally figured out what he needed to do to make it in WWE, and mocked some other gimmicks including saying he would sing, play guitar, glow, get a manager and more. Ziggler said ‘that’ was the key to everything and he’s unlocked it, and he will prove it next week.
NXT
NXT’s Twitter account noted Bobby Roode will still appear on his advertised NXT live dates after making his Smackdown debut tonight.
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video features Carmella’s warning for new Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, telling her to be careful about her potential cash-in at any time:
