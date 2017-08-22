Dolph Ziggler Returns To Smackdown (Video), Bobby Roode / NXT Note, Carmella Issues A Warning To Natalya

Dolph Ziggler Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE Smackdown Live, but seemed less than happy about trying to ‘break through’ again. Ziggler talked about being excited, but his mood quickly changed, talking about being relegated to returning in a backstage segment talking. Ziggler said he finally figured out what he needed to do to make it in WWE, and mocked some other gimmicks including saying he would sing, play guitar, glow, get a manager and more. Ziggler said ‘that’ was the key to everything and he’s unlocked it, and he will prove it next week. Now that @HEELZiggler is back on #SDLive, he’s figured out how to be a STAR in @WWE… and he’s going to show the @WWEUniverse NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/hmNOLsIzgh — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017 A RETURNING @HEELZiggler has FINALLY locked the key to SUPERSTARDOM, and it is, well, SPECTACULAR! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/QAeeimh5L7 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017 NXT NXT’s Twitter account noted Bobby Roode will still appear on his advertised NXT live dates after making his Smackdown debut tonight. Congrats to @REALBobbyRoode on his #SDLive debut … you can still see him on his advertised NXT dates! #FarewellBobby — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2017 WWE Smackdown Live The following video features Carmella’s warning for new Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, telling her to be careful about her potential cash-in at any time: “It might be YOUR TIME, but you’re on MY WATCH!” – @CarmellaWWE to #SDLive #WomensChampion @NatByNature pic.twitter.com/AMpeuhQiP6 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017