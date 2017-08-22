WWE 205 Live Results NOW IN PROGRESS! JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #Wrestlezone

WWE 205 Live Results August 22, 2017

Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander & Gran Metalik Gulak cut a full promo on his way to the ring, talking about all of his different muscle groups. He trashed the Brooklyn crowd for eating pizza and looking like slobs, and how difficult it must be for them to be in the same building as someone like the Premier Athlete.