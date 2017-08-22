GFW Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 8/22 *Spoilers* – Content To Air In November

The following spoilers are for tonight’s GFW Impact Wrestling TV taping results, courtesy of Edward Ritlop.

Tonight’s set of tapings are the final ones for this current round of television tapings at Universal Studios, and should carry GFW into November and their Bound For Glory pay-per-view:

XPLOSION:

James Storm defeated Chris Adonis
– Lots of shortcuts-eye gouging, back scratching by Adonis. Late in the match, Adonis tries for the Adonis Lock, but The Cowboy bites his hand & Adonis turns around  into a Last Call. Good match to start off.

Rosemary defeated Ava Storie
– Solid match from both. Storie applied a Regal Stretch, but Rosemary reversed it into a Last Chancery. Rosemary wins with the Red Wedding. Ava looked really sharp  in the ring & she’s definitely going to be a future KO’s champion in time.

Mahabali Shera defeated Caleb Konley
– Shera wins with the Sky High. He’s actually improved a lot this past year.

Impact Tapings for Nov. 2:

Josh Matthews joins JB in the ring to hype Bound For Glory. Lots of boos for Josh as usual. He didn’t stick around long & went to the back. I think they’re doing commentary in the back/studio again since there’s no announce desk ringside. It’s also Latin Night in the Impact Zone.

Moose defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification 
– Moose is accompanied by Stefan Bonnar. Good back & forth match with Moose winning by DQ after Lambert hits him with a small trophy. Moose is attacked after by Lashley. Lambert tries to go after Bobby but members of American Top Team are on him, but Moose  gets a steel  chair & tosses one of the group onto to rest. Moose proposes a Six Sides of Steel Match vs Lashley at BFG.

Garza Jr. & Johnny Impact defeated Chris Adonis & Eli Drake
– All 4 men worked well together-Garza was very much over with the crowd again. Johnny rolls up Adonis for the win.

JB returns & announces he has a special guest next : Gail Kim. JB reminds the crowd it’s been 10 years since the KO’s title where Gail became the first ever champion. They hype the Women’s 4 match & confirm it will be Gail’s last ever BFG, which draws a lot of “NO NO” chants. Gail says it will be all business & she will win the KO’s championship at BFG.

Impact Grand Champion EC3 defeated Suicide
– Non title match. It looks EC3 is a tweener since he used a lot of heel tactics in the match: cheap shots behind the referee, & some choking, The Grand Title hasn’t been defended much recently, so maybe there’ll be another change to it? EC3 eventually wins. Ok match.

Bobby Lashley, Dan Lambert & American Top Team  are out next. Lambert asks the crowd if that’s all they’ve got when they boo them. Lambert says he wants the wrestlers are wanna be tough guys & they want to company out of business. Lambert says King Mo & Lashley have accepted Moose’s & Stefan Bonnar’s Six Side’s Of Steel match at BFG. Lambert gets a lot of “WHAT” chants which seem to rile him up. He also tells Jeff Jarrett that he’s swung his last guitar & the only you idiots will see at Universal are roller coasters.

Mahabali Shera defeated GFW X DIVISION CHAMPION Trevor Lee
– Non-title match. Shera uses his power advantage to toss Lee around early & gets a surprising upset win with The Sky High. Curious booking for your X division champ before the PPV. Lee was also out by himself.

Grudge Match
Taya Valkyrie defeated Rosemary
– The ladies start to brawl as soon as the bell rings. Taya wins by reversing a Jack Knife cover into a double stomp to the chest. Taya tries to attack more after the match-big mistake as Rosemary sprays her red mist in her face. Rosemary says the hive demands & chants “Bloody Mary” repeatedly as Taya goes to the back. As Rosemary goes to the back one of the kids has a Decay mask & a sign that says “Rosemary Is My Scary Godmother!” Rosemary sees it & pats him on the head.

Eli Drake (w/Chris Adonis) & LAX (w/Konnan & Diamantė) defeated oVe & Johnny Impact
– As OVE come out, & are attacked before they get in the ring by LAX & Adonis. Eli is hiding on the ramp & attacks Johnny when he is coming out. A bit of short match with Johnny & OVE winning. After the match LAX attacks OVE outside & they brawl to the back with LAX dominating them. JOHNNY is left alone & is eventually taken out by Adonis & Eli after they roll up the ring mat & Drake hits his finisher on the exposed wood part under the mat. Johnny is helped to the back to end the show.

