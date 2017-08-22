GFW Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 8/22 *Spoilers* – Content To Air In November

The following spoilers are for tonight’s GFW Impact Wrestling TV taping results, courtesy of Edward Ritlop.
Tonight’s set of tapings are the final ones for this current round of television tapings at Universal Studios, and should carry GFW into November and their Bound For Glory pay-per-view:
XPLOSION:
James Storm defeated Chris Adonis
Rosemary defeated Ava Storie
Mahabali Shera defeated Caleb Konley
Impact Tapings for Nov. 2:
Josh Matthews joins JB in the ring to hype Bound For Glory. Lots of boos for Josh as usual. He didn’t stick around long & went to the back. I think they’re doing commentary in the back/studio again since there’s no announce desk ringside. It’s also Latin Night in the Impact Zone.
Moose defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification
Garza Jr. & Johnny Impact defeated Chris Adonis & Eli Drake
JB returns & announces he has a special guest next : Gail Kim. JB reminds the crowd it’s been 10 years since the KO’s title where Gail became the first ever champion. They hype the Women’s 4 match & confirm it will be Gail’s last ever BFG, which draws a lot of “NO NO” chants. Gail says it will be all business & she will win the KO’s championship at BFG.
Impact Grand Champion EC3 defeated Suicide
Bobby Lashley, Dan Lambert & American Top Team are out next. Lambert asks the crowd if that’s all they’ve got when they boo them. Lambert says he wants the wrestlers are wanna be tough guys & they want to company out of business. Lambert says King Mo & Lashley have accepted Moose’s & Stefan Bonnar’s Six Side’s Of Steel match at BFG. Lambert gets a lot of “WHAT” chants which seem to rile him up. He also tells Jeff Jarrett that he’s swung his last guitar & the only you idiots will see at Universal are roller coasters.
Mahabali Shera defeated GFW X DIVISION CHAMPION Trevor Lee
Grudge Match
Eli Drake (w/Chris Adonis) & LAX (w/Konnan & Diamantė) defeated oVe & Johnny Impact
