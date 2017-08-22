GFW Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 8/22 *Spoilers* – Content To Air In November

XPLOSION:

James Storm defeated Chris Adonis

– Lots of shortcuts-eye gouging, back scratching by Adonis. Late in the match, Adonis tries for the Adonis Lock, but The Cowboy bites his hand & Adonis turns around into a Last Call. Good match to start off.

Rosemary defeated Ava Storie

– Solid match from both. Storie applied a Regal Stretch, but Rosemary reversed it into a Last Chancery. Rosemary wins with the Red Wedding. Ava looked really sharp in the ring & she’s definitely going to be a future KO’s champion in time.

Mahabali Shera defeated Caleb Konley

– Shera wins with the Sky High. He’s actually improved a lot this past year.

Impact Tapings for Nov. 2:

Josh Matthews joins JB in the ring to hype Bound For Glory. Lots of boos for Josh as usual. He didn’t stick around long & went to the back. I think they’re doing commentary in the back/studio again since there’s no announce desk ringside. It’s also Latin Night in the Impact Zone.

Moose defeated Bobby Lashley via disqualification

– Moose is accompanied by Stefan Bonnar. Good back & forth match with Moose winning by DQ after Lambert hits him with a small trophy. Moose is attacked after by Lashley. Lambert tries to go after Bobby but members of American Top Team are on him, but Moose gets a steel chair & tosses one of the group onto to rest. Moose proposes a Six Sides of Steel Match vs Lashley at BFG.

Garza Jr. & Johnny Impact defeated Chris Adonis & Eli Drake

– All 4 men worked well together-Garza was very much over with the crowd again. Johnny rolls up Adonis for the win.

JB returns & announces he has a special guest next : Gail Kim. JB reminds the crowd it’s been 10 years since the KO’s title where Gail became the first ever champion. They hype the Women’s 4 match & confirm it will be Gail’s last ever BFG, which draws a lot of “NO NO” chants. Gail says it will be all business & she will win the KO’s championship at BFG.

Impact Grand Champion EC3 defeated Suicide

– Non title match. It looks EC3 is a tweener since he used a lot of heel tactics in the match: cheap shots behind the referee, & some choking, The Grand Title hasn’t been defended much recently, so maybe there’ll be another change to it? EC3 eventually wins. Ok match.

Bobby Lashley, Dan Lambert & American Top Team are out next. Lambert asks the crowd if that’s all they’ve got when they boo them. Lambert says he wants the wrestlers are wanna be tough guys & they want to company out of business. Lambert says King Mo & Lashley have accepted Moose’s & Stefan Bonnar’s Six Side’s Of Steel match at BFG. Lambert gets a lot of “WHAT” chants which seem to rile him up. He also tells Jeff Jarrett that he’s swung his last guitar & the only you idiots will see at Universal are roller coasters.

Mahabali Shera defeated GFW X DIVISION CHAMPION Trevor Lee

– Non-title match. Shera uses his power advantage to toss Lee around early & gets a surprising upset win with The Sky High. Curious booking for your X division champ before the PPV. Lee was also out by himself.

Grudge Match

Taya Valkyrie defeated Rosemary

– The ladies start to brawl as soon as the bell rings. Taya wins by reversing a Jack Knife cover into a double stomp to the chest. Taya tries to attack more after the match-big mistake as Rosemary sprays her red mist in her face. Rosemary says the hive demands & chants “Bloody Mary” repeatedly as Taya goes to the back. As Rosemary goes to the back one of the kids has a Decay mask & a sign that says “Rosemary Is My Scary Godmother!” Rosemary sees it & pats him on the head.

Eli Drake (w/Chris Adonis) & LAX (w/Konnan & Diamantė) defeated oVe & Johnny Impact

– As OVE come out, & are attacked before they get in the ring by LAX & Adonis. Eli is hiding on the ramp & attacks Johnny when he is coming out. A bit of short match with Johnny & OVE winning. After the match LAX attacks OVE outside & they brawl to the back with LAX dominating them. JOHNNY is left alone & is eventually taken out by Adonis & Eli after they roll up the ring mat & Drake hits his finisher on the exposed wood part under the mat. Johnny is helped to the back to end the show.