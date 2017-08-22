New Update On Big Cass’ Knee Injury; WWE Confirms Surgery Required, Estimated Recovery Time

WWE just tweeted out a new update regarding Big Cass’ knee injury on WWE RAW this week, now reporting Cass will need to undergo surgery after suffering an ACL tear and possible meniscus tear.
WWE.com posted a new update in their original article that confirmed the injury last night, and posted the following, reporting typical recovery time for Cass’ is usually nine months:
Cass’ knee was injured during his Brooklyn Street Fight against former partner Enzo Amore. Cass landed awkwardly on his knee after falling to the floor and could be heard cursing as he was helped to the back after the match was stopped early.
