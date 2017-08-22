Lana Prepares Tamina To Demolish Her Competition (Video), Possible Match For Next Week’s Smackdown, Who Impressed On SD Live?

WWE Smackdown Live Tamina’s path to the Women’s Championship will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, according to a promo by Lana on tonight’s show. Lana was seen (watch above) talking to someone about ‘next week’ before Tamina came into the locker room and asked about their plans for a title match. Lana said Tamina would begin her journey next week, leading to speculation she would compete in a match; WWE has not announced any other official matches for next week’s show besides Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin’s tag team debut. Lana told Tamina she would learn to focus and channel her anger of being mistreated and mocked this week, and they will learn to crush the competition one by one. Related: Lana Does Bikini Photoshoot for NY Daily News, Talks “Ravishing Federation” in WWE, Young Bucks and Dalton Castle with New Titles (Photos) WZ Poll Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw one debut and two returns, and we want to know who impressed you / who did you enjoy seeing the most? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: Which debut / return was your favorite on this week’s #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 23, 2017