Update on Kevin Owens & The U.S. Title, Alternate Angles Video of Bobby Roode’s Smackdown Debut, WWE Profiles Hero Award Recipient

Update on Kevin Owens & The U.S. Title

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, Kevin Owens was granted one last shot at AJ Styles’ United States Title. Owens lost the match, and therefore will no longer be able to challenge for the United States Title as long as Styles is the Champion.

WWE Profiles Hero Award Recipient

WWE has released the following Hero Award video, honoring Denise Taylor:

Alternate Angles Video of Bobby Roode’s Smackdown Debut

In related news, WWE has released the following alternate angles video of Bobby Roode’s WWE Smackdown Live debut: