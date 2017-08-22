Enzo Amore Joins Cruiserweight Division, Declares WWE 205 Live The ‘Realest Show In The Room’ (Video)

Bada Boom! — Enzo Amore joined the Cruiserweight division as the newest member of the 205 Live roster!

Enzo cut off Neville’s promo after he retained his Cruiserweight Championship over Akira Tozawa, declaring 205 Live was now the ‘realest show in the room’ before calling the ‘King of Cruiserweights’ SAWFT.

Enzo’s debut on 205 Live comes one night after he beat Big Cass via referee stoppage, due to Cass’ knee injury (that we now know requires surgery). Enzo’s move to the Cruiserweight division and 205 Live was previously discussed as a possible future option on Bring It To The Table by Corey Graves, and earlier by Chris Jericho on Busted Open Radio.

