Jack Gallagher vs Brian Kendrick Stipulation Match Next Week

Following tonight’s Gentlemen’s Duel match on WWE 205 Live, which ended with Brian Kendrick putting Jack Gallagher through a table, Kendrick vs Gallagher in a No DQ match has been announced for next week’s 205 Live.

Are You Interested in Lesnar vs Jon Jones?

As we reported earlier tonight, UFC star Jon Jones failed a drug test related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, and as a result UFC stripped Jones of the Light Heavyweight Title.

With Jon Jones now facing yet another suspension from UFC, WZ’s Justin LaBar wants to know how interested you would be in the speculated Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones MMA fight. Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

With Jon Jones facing suspension from UFC…if #WWE got him involved in an advertised match and or special ref spot with Lesnar? #SDLive — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) August 23, 2017

Shelton Benjamin on WWE Return

After making his WWE Smackdown Live debut on tonight’s episode, Shelton Benjamin, who was announced as Chad Gable’s new tag team partner, Tweeted the following on his long awaited WWE return: