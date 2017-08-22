Beach Ball Mania Continues at Smackdown

For the third night in a row, Beach Ball Mania continued on Smackdown Live tonight at The Barclays Center in New York City, as seen in the video below. The trend began at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night, and even prompted Cesaro to take action and destroy a beach ball in the middle of his tag title match.

Read Also: John Cena Reportedly ‘Calls Audible’ During Raw Beach Ball Mania

Shinsuke Nakamura Still Has Payback On His Mind

Following his loss at WWE SummerSlam, Shinsuke Nakamura remains focused on becoming WWE Champion. Nakamura won a Handicap match against The Singh Brothers on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, and as seen in the Smackdown Fallout video below, The Artist says he might have won tonight, but he did not beat Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam, and he’s still after the WWE Championship:

Kurt Angle on Shelton Benjamin’s Return

After Shelton Benjamin made his WWE return on Smackdown Live tonight, Raw GM Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram reacting to the Blue Brand’s latest talent acquisition: