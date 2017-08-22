Daniel Cormier Issues Statement on Jon Jon Drug Test Failure
As we noted earlier this evening, UFC star Jon Jones failed a drug test related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, and as a result UFC has stripped Jones of the Light Heavyweight Title.
After news broke of Jones’ drug test failure and subsequent suspension, Daniel Cormier spoke with MMAFighting.com and issued the following statement:
Jeff Jarrett Credits Razor Ramon For Helping WWE Emerge After Steroid Scandal
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, managing editor and columnist at RESPECT Magazine and host of Scoop B Radio recently spoke with GFW’s Jeff Jarrett. Below is highlight from the interview:
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I told you before we started taping that I hated you when you were in WWF because two of my favorite wrestlers in WWF or WWE as it’s now called were one The Rock and two Razor Ramon. You were up there though I can’t lie I’m not just saying that because you’re here. You had swag seriously you had swag. Can you take me back to Razor Ramon and what it was like during that feud that you guys had that intercontinental feud?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?