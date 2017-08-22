Daniel Cormier Issues Statement on Jon Jon Drug Test Failure As we noted earlier this evening, UFC star Jon Jones failed a drug test related to his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, and as a result UFC has stripped Jones of the Light Heavyweight Title. After news broke of Jones’ drug test failure and subsequent suspension, Daniel Cormier spoke with MMAFighting.com and issued the following statement: “It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional. “We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened. “In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next. “Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much.” Jeff Jarrett Credits Razor Ramon For Helping WWE Emerge After Steroid Scandal Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, managing editor and columnist at RESPECT Magazine and host of Scoop B Radio recently spoke with GFW’s Jeff Jarrett. Below is highlight from the interview: Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I told you before we started taping that I hated you when you were in WWF because two of my favorite wrestlers in WWF or WWE as it’s now called were one The Rock and two Razor Ramon. You were up there though I can’t lie I’m not just saying that because you’re here. You had swag seriously you had swag. Can you take me back to Razor Ramon and what it was like during that feud that you guys had that intercontinental feud? Jeff Jarrett: It was right before the Attitude Era that I came in October of 1993 and as we talked about before we got going WWF was coming out of a down period with the steroid scandal and the Government scandal and we were coming to the Garden I think every other month or every third month also out of Long Island and at Nassau Coliseum in Jersey and the crowds would get a little bit bigger every month. I got to give credit to that nucleus which was Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that he was Razor Ramon, he is Razor Ramon. You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall that was still Razor he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that but he knew how to connect. He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world it was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months.