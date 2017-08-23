Mae Young Classic Bracketology (Full Episode), What Was The Most Shocking Moment On SD Live?, Identity Of The Clown On 205 Live

Nick Hausman
mae young classic

Mae Young Classic Bracketology

WWE has released the full episode of the Mae Young Classic Bracketology special that aired on the WWE Network on-line for free.

It features Corey Graves and Lita running down the opening matches of the tournament as well as an interview with Triple H. You can view it in the embedded player below:

What Was The Most Shocking Moment On SD Live?

WWE.com has a new poll up asking fans, “What was the most shocking moment on Smackdown Live this week?”

Here are the current results:

Identity Of 205 Live Clown

Last night’s episode of 205 Live featured an appearance by a clown during the Gentleman’s Duel between Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick. The clown was played by Rory Gulak who is an independent pro wrestler and the younger brother of 205 Live star Drew Gulak.

You can find a photo of Rory as the clown from WWE’s Instagram account below:

@mrgentlemanjack has left this #clown with a major migraine. #205Live

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

