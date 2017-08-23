Dana Brooke Launches Non-Profit For Late Boyfriend, What Is Enzo’s Billed Weight On 205 Live?, Aleister Black Warns New NXT Champion

Dana Brooke Launches Non-Profit For Late Boyfriend
Dana Brooke has launched a nonprofit organization called the Dallas McCarver Foundation named after her late boyfriend who passed away on Monday. McCarver was only 26.
You can help donate to the organization on their Go Fund Me page HERE.
Breaking News: Current WWE Superstar’s Boyfriend Passes Away, Updated With Likely Cause of Death
Dana is creating the organization with REDCON1 CEO and a good friend of McCarver’s Aaron Singerman. The organization will raise money to help provide food, clothing, toiletries, books and school supplies to children in need. As of this writing, they have raised nearly $15,000. They hope to raise $150,000.
Below is the video above from their official Go Fund Me:
What Is Enzo’s Billed Weight On 205 Live?
WWE is now billing Enzo at 200 pounds following his debut on 205 Live last night.
Related: Enzo Amore Joins Cruiserweight Division
Aleister Black Warns New NXT Champion
Aleister Black and new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre had the following exchange on Twitter recently possibly planting seeds for a future rivalry:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?