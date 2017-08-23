Dana Brooke Launches Non-Profit For Late Boyfriend, What Is Enzo’s Billed Weight On 205 Live?, Aleister Black Warns New NXT Champion

Dana Brooke Launches Non-Profit For Late Boyfriend

Dana Brooke has launched a nonprofit organization called the Dallas McCarver Foundation named after her late boyfriend who passed away on Monday. McCarver was only 26.

You can help donate to the organization on their Go Fund Me page HERE.

Dana is creating the organization with REDCON1 CEO and a good friend of McCarver’s Aaron Singerman. The organization will raise money to help provide food, clothing, toiletries, books and school supplies to children in need. As of this writing, they have raised nearly $15,000. They hope to raise $150,000.

Below is the video above from their official Go Fund Me:

What Is Enzo’s Billed Weight On 205 Live?

WWE is now billing Enzo at 200 pounds following his debut on 205 Live last night.

Aleister Black Warns New NXT Champion

Aleister Black and new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre had the following exchange on Twitter recently possibly planting seeds for a future rivalry:

Big congrats to the big man @DMcIntyreWWE. Few man work as hard and even fewer stay as humble and hungry. However, enjoy it while you can. — Devil’s Blood (@WWEAleister) August 20, 2017