WWE Reportedly Bans Beach Balls & Other Inflatables, Tyson Kidd Congratulates Natalya On Title Win

WWE Reportedly Bans Beach Balls & Other Inflatables

PWInsider.com is reporting that following a number of incidents involving beach balls at Summerslam and Raw this week WWE officially banned not just beach balls but all pool-related paraphernalia from last night’s Smackdown Live.

They go on to say that they were, “told an edict from WWE was issued to all security staff at the Barclays Center informing them that beach balls, pool noodles or any other inflatable items that could be bounced around were banned from the event.”

Apparently there were several moments where fans sent beach balls out to be bounced around during Smackdown’s broadcast. The balls were quickly confiscated by Barclays Center staff and removed from the arena.

Going forward it would seem to reason that this ban will continue.

Tyson Kidd Congratulates Natalya On Her Title Win

Tyson Kidd took to Twitter early this morning following Smackdown Live to congratulate his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Natalya on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship win: