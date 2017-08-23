Taz Undergoing Surgery Today, John Cena Shows Off Aston Martin (Video), Update On TJ Perkins’ Injury

Taz Undergoing Hand Surgery Today PWInsider.com is reporting that, “former ECW World champion Taz is undergoing surgery on his hand today in an attempt to repair nerve damage that has led to a loss of feeling, muscle atrophy and an inability to grip with right hand. They go on to say that, “Taz has nerve damage in his neck from his pro wrestling career has trickled down to his hand. Surgeons will be going through his wrist in an attempt to bring some of the nerves ‘back to life,’ similar to a carpal tunnel surgery but on a much grander scale.” The surgery and recovery means Taz will have to miss a few episodes of his radio show, which airs Monday to Friday from 7-9 AM EST, streaming from NYC at www.TazShow.com. John Cena Shows Off Aston Martin John Cena has posted the latest episode of his Auto Geek series on The Bella Twins YouTube channel. In it he finally shows off one of his Aston Martin’s to the WWE Universe: Update On TJ Perkins’ Injury There is still no word on if TJ Perkins‘ current knee injury is legitimate. WWE has not announced the injury and it appears Perkins has not been wearing the brace in recent photos posted to social media. Perkins did mention on last night’s 205 Live that he suffered a knee injury in his match with Rich Swann two weeks ago. The planned rubber match with Swann did not happen last night but the two did make plans to have the match when Perkins has healed up. Perkins came out on tv with crutches and a knee brace last week. He had them with him on last night’s show which you can see in the embedded player below. “YOU focus on recovering, so then I can beat YOU!” @GottaGetSwann will be waiting and ready for his #RubberMatch with @megatjp! #205Live pic.twitter.com/gAJUza0Nwg — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2017