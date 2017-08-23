Randy Orton Appears in Smackdown Dark Match, WWE UK Stars In-Action and More on NXT Tonight, News on Lana’s WWE In-Ring Status

Randy Orton Appears in Smackdown Dark Match After WWE 205 Live went off the air last night, Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal was the dark match main event. The match, which WWE has run as the dark match many times in the past, saw Orton nearly defeat Mahal after hitting an RKO, only for The Singh Brothers to interfere, causing the DQ. Mahal left the ring while The Singh Brothers continued to attack Orton, and The Viper finally fought back and hit them with RKO’s to end the night. WWE UK Stars In-Action and More on NXT Tonight The following matches were taped prior to WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn this past Saturday night, and will air on tonight’s edition of NXT. Tonight’s show will also feature highlights from Takeover and fallout from the event: -No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

-Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan

-WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven News on Lana’s WWE In-Ring Status It appears as if WWE is moving in the direction of keeping Lana out of the ring on Smackdown Live, as she has plans to groom Tamina Snuka to be the next WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, and said her “Ravishing Journey” will begin next week. When a fan commented to Lana that her in-ring training was all for nothing, Lana disagreed, and noted that she plans to create her own “Ravishing Revolution” in WWE: Never wasted. I’m starting my own #RavishingRevolution & build women like @TaminaSnuka instead of pull women down like women have done to me https://t.co/xvzorn5xnz — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 23, 2017