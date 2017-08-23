Danielle Fishel Congratulates Lio Rush On WWE Signing, Zack Ryder Sees Debut Funko Figure For First Time

Danielle Fishel Congratulates Lio Rush On WWE Signing

Former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World actress Danielle Fishel recently reached out to Lio Rush on Twitter congratulating him on signing with WWE:

I’ll happily brag I knew you before the big time. Congratulations! — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) August 21, 2017

WWE.com has also run an article about Fishel’s fanship of Rush entitled “Your childhood crush’s favorite wrestler just signed with WWE”.

Below is an excerpt from that article:

The arrival of 22-year-old sensation Lio Rush to the WWE Performance Center generated buzz in all corners of the WWE Universe, and even your favorite ’90s crush is talking about it! Danielle Fishel, who famously played Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and its spinoff series, “Girl Meets World,” was among the first to congratulate Rush on his signing with WWE.

You can read the full article HERE

Zack Ryder Sees Debut Funko Figure For First Time

WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring Zack Ryder seeing his debut Funko WWE POP! figure for the first time: