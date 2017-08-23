As WWE’s SummerSlam week, including NXT Takeover, came to an end, Triple H also ended his week in a memorable way by reaching a massive Social Media milestone achievement of 6 million Followers. Triple H is the third most followed WWE personality on the Social Media site behind Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. It is also worth noting that Triple H’s Twitter account has had the fastest rise to 6 million followers, of all WWE superstars.

The Top 10 most followed WWE personalities as it stands right now are as follows:

1. Dwayne Johnson – 11.7 million Followers

2. John Cena – 9.9 Million Followers

3. Triple H – 6.01 million Followers

4. Randy Orton – 5.5 Million Followers

5. Sheamus – 4.4 Million Followers

6. Stone Cold Steve Austin – 4.1 Million Followers

7. Daniel Bryan – 4.04 Million Followers

8. Shawn Michaels – 3.6 million Followers

9. Chris Jericho – 3.2 million Followers

10. The Miz – 2.6 million Followers

It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns as of right now is the 15th most followed WWE personality with 2.4 million followers as of this writing.

Thanks to WZ reader Jason Apple for contributing to this article.