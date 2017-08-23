Matches, Big Debut, A Farewell and More on GFW Impact This Week, Bobby Roode on Main Roster Debut, Ariya Daivari Slams Critics (Video)

Matches, Big Debut, A Farewell and More on GFW Impact This Week

GFW has announced that the following will take place on Impact this week:

-Grado’s “farewell to America” will take place

-GFW’s newest tag team, oVe, aka Ohio Versus Everything, will be in action

-Johnny Impact, fka John Morrison in WWE, will make his GFW TV debut

-20 Man Gauntlet for the Gold match to crown a new GFW World Heavyweight Champion. Eli Drake will be the first entrant in the match, and Low Ki has been announced as the last.

Bobby Roode on Main Roster Debut

Former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who made his main roster debut on Smackdown Live last night, commented on the debut with the following Tweets:

Ariya Daivari Slams Critics

Below is a WWE 205 Live fallout video from last night, during which Ariya Daivari “dismisses” criticism of his match win over Rich Swann last week due to distraction from TJP. Daivari goes on to justify the win claiming he is a better human being than Swann, and that Swann is “scum” under his shoes: