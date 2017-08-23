Matches, Big Debut, A Farewell and More on GFW Impact This Week, Bobby Roode on Main Roster Debut, Ariya Daivari Slams Critics (Video)

Matches, Big Debut, A Farewell and More on GFW Impact This Week
GFW has announced that the following will take place on Impact this week:
-Grado’s “farewell to America” will take place
Bobby Roode on Main Roster Debut
Former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who made his main roster debut on Smackdown Live last night, commented on the debut with the following Tweets:
Ariya Daivari Slams Critics
Below is a WWE 205 Live fallout video from last night, during which Ariya Daivari “dismisses” criticism of his match win over Rich Swann last week due to distraction from TJP. Daivari goes on to justify the win claiming he is a better human being than Swann, and that Swann is “scum” under his shoes:
