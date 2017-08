WWE Smackdown Live star Dolph Ziggler, who returned to WWE television last night, recently spoke with Channel Guide Magazine (before his return last night), and below are some interview highlights: On WWE’s charitable work during big week’s like SummerSlam: “It’s very cool,” he said shortly after joining fellow coworkers to surprise a group of Make-A-Wish children and their families at the One World Observatory in New York City. “The kids have got some great questions because some of them are really hardcore fans. I don’t always have the right answer for them. But just seeing the looks on their faces and knowing they are having a good time. That we can hang out for a few minutes, it’s very special.” Read Also: Dolph Ziggler Returns To Smackdown (Video) On rumors surrounding his absence from WWE TV prior to his return last night: “There is all this talk out there about me being repackaged. I don’t think I’m doing that,” he said. “It’s nice to take a little break and come back fresh. Not matter when or no matter what I’m doing, I think it will be nice. I’ve only missed a handful of weeks of work. After a while you just want to step out. People talking is fine. People are talking about you, so that’s a great thing. Some people’s jobs are to speculate. So, I can understand that. I’m still excited to be in the ring. I still do the live events and have a blast. I’ve been working with the likes of Nakamura, which has been really fun.”