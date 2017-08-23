WWE Albany Live Event Results (8/21): Orton vs Mahal WWE Title Match, Nakamura vs Corbin, Harper and Tye Dillinger Team Up and More

WWE Albany Live Event Results

8/21/17

Albany, NY

Results courtesy of WZ reader Thomas Elliott Match 1- New Day vs Breezango vs The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. A lot of fun action. There was a scuttle outside the ring and during that time Jey Uso rolled up Big E for the pinfall. Match 2- Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger vs Erik Rowan and Aiden English. Aiden took a lot of heat from the audience during this match. Tye Dillinger hit his finisher (don’t remember what it is) on Aiden English for the win. Match 3- Dolph Ziggler vs Sin Cara. Fun match and Dolph Ziggler hit Sin Cara with the superkick to score the pinfall. Match 4- Rusev and Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. This was the match of the night with each superstar getting good spots. AJ Styles pinned Kevin Owens after hitting the phenomenal forearm. Intermission: Match 5- Naomi and Becky Lynch vs Carmella, Tamina and Natalya. 2 on 3 handicapped match. James Ellsworth was at ringside and was hated by the crowd. Naomi hit her finisher on Carmella for the pin. It was noticed amongst the crowd that Charlotte was absent. The crowd wanted to see Charlotte. Match 6- Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin took some heat from the crowd. Shinsuke hit the Kinshasa for the win. Match 7- Main Event. Randy Orton VS Jinder Mahal (w/ the Singh Brothers) in a last man standing match for the WWE championship. This was a good match with some bright spots. Randy got over well with the crowd. kendo sticks were used on both superstars, a chair was used on both, Randy got thrown into the steps a few times and Jinder Mahal got thrown off the top rope through a table in the ring. Jinder distracted the ref and one of the Singh Brothers gave Randy a low blow and Randy Orton got counted out because of that. All three did a post match beat down on Randy but Randy bested them and gave each an RKO to end the night.