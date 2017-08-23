Cody Rhodes on WWE Owning The ‘Rhodes’ Name, Ring of Honor Not Liking Him Being Non-Exclusive, His Post-WWE Career and More

On this week’s edition of ‘Dinner With The King’, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore dedicated their episode to the late Dusty Rhodes. King talked about their interactions over the years, including booking against each other in Memphis. Plus, The King goes over some of the matches they had over the years.
Cody Rhodes joins the show to preview his match with The King, which will happen Friday night for Northeast Wrestling. The match is for the NEW Heavyweight Championship and Ring of Honor Championship. Cody and King banter back and forth, but Cody does give clarification on his current situation, the Cody Rhodes name, and more. Interview starts at 39 minute mark of show.
His current situation:
Post WWE career:
On the Cody Rhodes name and WWE owning it:
