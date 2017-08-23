Cody Rhodes on WWE Owning The ‘Rhodes’ Name, Ring of Honor Not Liking Him Being Non-Exclusive, His Post-WWE Career and More

On this week’s edition of ‘Dinner With The King’, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore dedicated their episode to the late Dusty Rhodes. King talked about their interactions over the years, including booking against each other in Memphis. Plus, The King goes over some of the matches they had over the years. Cody Rhodes joins the show to preview his match with The King, which will happen Friday night for Northeast Wrestling. The match is for the NEW Heavyweight Championship and Ring of Honor Championship. Cody and King banter back and forth, but Cody does give clarification on his current situation, the Cody Rhodes name, and more. Interview starts at 39 minute mark of show. His current situation: “Ring of Honor hates the fact that I genuinely remained a free agent; I did not sign a contract with them. I signed on for various dates, and I have many dates left with them. I really like Ring of Honor. But I’m not going to be exclusive anywhere. I did exclusive.” Post WWE career: “This is the happiest I’ve been in my career. It’s been so rewarding to get out there and do my own schedule. I’m very much a happy man. It’s a cool time.” On the Cody Rhodes name and WWE owning it: “It’s a very simple matter of if I want to ask for my last name, if I want to ask for Cody Rhodes back to perform under it — I perform under it at non-televised events, it’s not secret to the fans that’s my last name — but when it comes to television, that’s WWE’s intellectual property. And I am wholeheartedly sure that if I were to ask them to go by Rhodes, they would have no problem. But I don’t mind going by just Cody. I think there’s something cool about it.”