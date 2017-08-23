On this week’s edition of “Dinner With The King”, with hosts Jerry Lawler and Glenn Moore, King reviews SummerSlam, and gives his take on beach balls at WWE live events, saying the following: “I wouldn’t doubt for one minute that WWE supplied those beach balls to the crowd.” Read Also: Beach Ball Mania Continues at Smackdown Live (Videos) Lawler also talks about Jim Ross on NXT Takeover commentary, hinting that JR’s appearance was thrown together last minute. When asked about rumors of The Undertaker being backstage at WWE SummerSlam, Lawler had the following to say: “I did not see or hear him mentioned at all [backstage at SummerSlam]. I dress in the talent relations room where at one point or another everybody on the card came through that room and I never saw him. But you know what? Here’s something that I just realized. He may have been there because they were doing scans for a new game. Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned. This company, it’s not the 2K people, it’s a different game that’s gonna be coming out next year. So everybody had to have their face scans and their body scans.” You can listen to the full episode below: