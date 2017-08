The following press release has been issued:

Twitch to Livestream AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide’s Triplemania XXV, Bringing One of Wrestling’s Biggest Events to Global Audience

Triplemania XXV to be broadcast with commentary in English and Spanish with pre-show marathon featuring “best of” matches from previous Triplemania events

SAN FRANCISCO – August 23, 2017 – Social video platform Twitch today announced it will livestream Triplemania XXV, the 25th anniversary event of Mexico’s biggest wrestling promotion organization, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Triplemania XXV will be broadcast with commentary in both Spanish and English, with a “best of” Triplemania marathon leading up to this year’s live event. All content can be viewed on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s new Twitch channels: Twitch.tv/Luchalibreaaa (Spanish) and Twitch.tv/Luchalibreaaa_En (English).

The Triplemania pre-show marathon on Twitch starts on August 24 at 3:00 p.m. PDT, with the live broadcast of Triplemania XXV beginning on August 26 from 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. PDT. During the stream, viewers will find emotes themed after the event and various wrestlers enabling them to show their support in chat.

The fast action wrestling style of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide offers wrestling fans the chance to see some of the world’s greatest luchador wrestlers such as Johnny Mundo, Dr. Wagner Jr., La Parka, Psycho Clown, Super Fly and Drago. It showcases the highly entertaining lucha libre-style of wrestling, focusing on rapid sequences of chain and grapple wrestling maneuvers, as well as high-flying offence from the top ropes.

“We are very excited by the reaction of our fans to the “match of the decade” between Dr. Wagner Jr. and Psycho Clown,” said Dorian Roldán, Vice President of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide commented. “This is why we decided to partner with Twitch to livestream Triplemania XXV exclusively on their platform and mobile applications. Since we both share a passion to innovate, we look forward to having Twitch broadcast our show around the world.”

The partnership with AAA Worldwide is the latest in a growing movement of professional wrestling circuits streaming their content on Twitch. The trend began when wrestling fans urged their favorite organizations to bring their shows to Twitch. By embracing wrestling, it reflects Twitch’s growing commitment to emerging content that has surfaced from its gaming community.

“We have recently seen the Twitch community rally around wrestling content since the sport is also entertainment-driven with engaging personalities and supported by passionate fans,” said Emmett Shear, CEO at Twitch. “With AAA Worldwide being among the industry’s biggest wrestling organizations and lucha libre holding a special place in pop culture, our involvement with Triplemania XXV marks a fun and fascinating milestone.”

“The most significant part of this event is we are combining the rich tradition and heritage of Mexican lucha libre with the digital engagement and participation of the Twitch experience,”?adds Christian Borneman, Director Latin America, Twitch??. “By livestreaming this amazing content to fans worldwide, we are providing a new way to engage with one of LATAM’s most unique and compelling cultural offerings.”

About Twitch

Twitch is the world’s leading social video platform and community for gamers. Each day, millions of community members gather to watch, talk, and chat about shared interests. Twitch’s video platform is the backbone of both live and on-demand distribution for all types of content, including the entire video game ecosystem, the creative arts, vlogging (IRL), and more. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, an annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (#Twitch), and Blog.

About Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Lucha Libre AAA (www.LuchaLibreAAA.com) is a media and entertainment Company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the “AAA” brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Comex, Roshfrans and Boing, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. The company is headquartered in Mexico City.