Former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Reviews Shane McMahon’s Referee Performance At SummerSlam

On what he thought of Shane McMahon’s performance as a referee at SummerSlam:

JK: Shane actually was a referee when he first started out. When he first went out on the road summers he was on the ring crew and refereeing. It’s not like he’s new to it. Now it’s just a different presentation because he’s a member of management, so to speak. He gets a little more physical and a little more involved and that’s part of the storyline. I will say this, his positioning during counts is really good. It’s a small, little thing that I notice that he’s always over by the shoulders. I know that now some of the guys (referees) are over to the side a little bit because it’s tv and they want to… anyways. It’s just one of my pet peeves. The referee should be able to see both shoulders on a pinfall.

