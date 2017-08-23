Top GFW Star Reportedly Finished with the Company

According to PWInsider.com, top GFW star Low Ki, who will be the final participant in this week’s 20 Man Gauntlet Match to crown a new Unified Heavyweight Champion, is finished with GFW.

The report notes that despite various versions of the story being told, Low Ki asked for, and was granted his release from GFW, and the split was said to be amicable on both sides.

One source noted that Low Ki left because he was unhappy with GFW’s creative plans for him, which have him focused on the X-Division Title picture heading into Bound for Glory, and not the Heavyweight Title picture, which is his preference. Another version of the story claims Ki is leaving due to financial reasons.

Low Ki returned to GFW back in April of this year, and was able to capture the X-Division title during his brief run. His latest run in the company was his fourth, having been with GFW in the past under the TNA name.