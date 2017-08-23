Big Non-2K WWE Video Game in the Works?, Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut, Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer

Big Non-2K WWE Game in the Works?
As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his “Dinner with the King” podcast that The Undertaker might have been backstage at SummerSlam over the weekend to do scans for an upcoming video.
What’s interesting about Lawler’s comments is that he noted the game was not related to 2K, and that “everybody that was on the show that night, [himself] included, had to be scanned.”
For WWE to necessitate what Lawler described as “face scans and body scans” done, would indicate the video game project would be on a bigger scale, and is not related to the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.
Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut
As noted, WWE star Enzo Amore officially debuted on 205 Live last night in Brooklyn, and Amore posted the following on Instagram regarding the roster move:
Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer
In an interesting piece of trivia, singer Bruno Mars is reportedly nicknamed “Bruno” after WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. Mars posted the following on Instagram, noting he got to meet Sammartino recently in Pennsylvania:
