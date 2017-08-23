Big Non-2K WWE Video Game in the Works?, Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut, Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer

Big Non-2K WWE Game in the Works? As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his “Dinner with the King” podcast that The Undertaker might have been backstage at SummerSlam over the weekend to do scans for an upcoming video. What’s interesting about Lawler’s comments is that he noted the game was not related to 2K, and that “everybody that was on the show that night, [himself] included, had to be scanned.” For WWE to necessitate what Lawler described as “face scans and body scans” done, would indicate the video game project would be on a bigger scale, and is not related to the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut As noted, WWE star Enzo Amore officially debuted on 205 Live last night in Brooklyn, and Amore posted the following on Instagram regarding the roster move: Went out last night in the city that never sleeps… got myself nice and dehydrated, took a power nap. Woke up at roughly 7:40 pm , stepped on the scale, weighed 206 lbs: … I had a cuppa …. sat down on the throne, took a …. (.) and… #205live #RAW #DoubleDippaZo A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:24am PDT Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer In an interesting piece of trivia, singer Bruno Mars is reportedly nicknamed “Bruno” after WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. Mars posted the following on Instagram, noting he got to meet Sammartino recently in Pennsylvania: I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him! #OG #24kmagicworldtour A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT