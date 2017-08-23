WATCH: Bobby Roode’s WWE 2K18 Video Game Entrance

As we noted moments ago, IGN has revealed 37 more playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, and one of the names is former NXT star and newest Smackdown roster member Bobby Roode.

Read Also: Bobby Roode Debuts On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos / Video)

Below is Roode’s entrance in the video game, and you can check out other recently released game entrances in the videos below. You can also read the full list of today’s character reveal at this link: