Triple H Welcomes Shelton Benjamin Back to WWE

Following Shelton Benjamin’s return to WWE on Smackdown Live last night, Triple H Tweeted the following reaction:

Happy to welcome you back to @WWE and to see you perform in the ring on #SDLive! https://t.co/pf2KgvRtmW — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2017

WWE Smackdown Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:

The Miz and Maryse’s WWE 2K18 Entrance

Below is The Miz and Maryse’s WWE 2K18 entrance video. As we noted earlier today, IGN released 37 playable character names in WWE 2K18, in addition to Bobby Roode’s entrance in the game. You can can read an updated list of game characters at this link.

