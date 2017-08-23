WWE Smackdown Live Continues This Week’s Trend of Increased Viewership Numbers for WWE

As noted, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured fallout from WWE SummerSlam, along with the Raw return of John Cena, averaged 3.404 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 3.233 million viewership average. This week’s Raw was the most watched of 2017 behind the post-Royal Rumble and post-WrestleMania editions of the show.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live, which was the final WWE show of the week from Brooklyn and featured SummerSlam fallout, averaged 2.685 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.530 million viewership average. This week’s show also featured surprises in the form of a Bobby Roode main roster call up, and the return of Shelton Benjamin. It was also headlined by AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title.

This week’s WWE Smackdown Live ranked #6 for the night in viewership.